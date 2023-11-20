Smog: Crackdown launched on vehicles emitting smoke

LAHORE: The Punjab authorities have decided to launch crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, causing environmental pollution as the province steps up efforts to curb smog, ARY News reported on Monday.

Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city with a population of 11 million, continues to be either on top or among the top three most polluted cities due to large-scale smog.

In a statement, Punjab Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan said that an indiscriminate crackdown will be launched against smoke-emitting vehicles.

The minister noted that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Transport Department will oversee the crackdown, noting the vehicles emitting smoke will be issued a challan of up to Rs7,000.

Read More: Smog: Punjab imposes smart lockdown in 10 districts

A day earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made wearing face masks mandatory in 10 districts of the province affected due to smog.

Residents of Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin, the most affected districts by smog, have been asked to wear face masks.

The decision was taken for all smog-affected districts of Punjab given the deteriorating air quality.

According to the notification, issued on behalf of the health secretary, smog posed a serious and imminent threat to public health in all age groups.