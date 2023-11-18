Smog: Punjab imposes smart lockdown in 10 districts

LAHORE: Keeping in view the recent smog situation, the government on Saturday imposed a smart lockdown in various areas of 10 districts in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the authorities decided to restrict routine life in 10 districts in Punjab including Lahore, Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin.

The authorities directed that all government and private educational institutions remain closed today, meanwhile, online classes can be conducted, however, markets, shops, cinemas, and restaurants will remain closed till 3 pm.

The environmental department warned the citizens about the smog as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city is recorded at 394, after which Lahore became the most polluted city in the world.

The experts advised the citizens to wear face masks and take necessary precautionary measures, in order to combat smog.

The Punjab government officials asked citizens and industrialists to cooperate with the authorities to combat this calamity.