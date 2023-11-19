28.9 C
Smog threat: Punjab makes wearing masks mandatory

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has made wearing face masks mandatory in 10 districts of the province affected due to smog.

According to the notification, wearing face masks has been declared mandatory in 10 districts of Lahore and Gujranwala division.

The decision was taken for all smog-affected districts of Punjab given the deteriorating air quality.

Residents of Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin, the most affected districts by smog, have been asked to wear face masks.

According to the notification, issued on behalf of the health secretary, smog posed a serious and imminent threat to public health in all age groups.

“Hence, it is necessary to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of airborne diseases,” it stated, adding that all citizens would wear masks during all kinds of outdoor activities.

The Punjab capital has been consistently retaining its top spot on the list of most polluted cities in the world.

