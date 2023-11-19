Lahore’s air quality stays unhealthy despite smart lockdown

LAHORE: The air quality in Lahore remained unhealthy despite the ‘smart lockdown’ imposed by the caretaker Punjab government

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Lahore recorded an AQI of 380 on Sunday morning, which falls under the category of hazardous. The main pollutant was PM2.5, a fine particulate matter that can enter the lungs and bloodstream, resulting in serious health issues.

The ‘smart lockdown’ aimed to reduce the vehicular and industrial emissions contributing to the smog formation. The Punjab government had also banned burning crop residues, garbage, tyres, polythene bags and leather in the province.

However, these measures seem to have little impact on the air quality, as the smog situation persists in Lahore and other districts.

According to health experts, the masses are advised to exercise precautionary measures and use face masks amid smog threat.

At least 12,000 people fell sick due to toxic smog.

According to the Punjab Health Department (PHD) sources, more than 3,347 patients were admitted to General Hospital, 2,487 to Jinnah Hospital, 2,876 to Mayo Hospital, 5,187 to Services Hospital and 1,859 to Sir Gangaram Hospital emergencies.