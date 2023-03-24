Lahore restaurants timings for Ramadan unveiled

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed restaurants in Punjab’s provincial capital to operate from 6pm (iftar) to 6am (sehri) in Ramadan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The directives were issued by Justice Shahid Karim as the court took up public interest petitions on several issues relating to the environment.

During the previous hearing, the LHC ordered the closure of markets and restaurants from Monday-Thursday at 10 pm and allowed businesses to operate till 11 pm on weekends.

Justice Shahid Karim also ordered to seal schools defying LHC’s three weekly offs decision. He also directed the education department to strictly implement LHC orders.

