Lahore retail traders refuse to shut markets by 9pm

LAHORE: Lahore retailer traders on Monday rejected the closure of markets by 9pm and urged PM Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab CM to reconsider the decision, ARY News reported.

President Retail Traders’ Association Lahore Maqsood Butt, rejecting the government’s decision said Eidul Adha is nearer and the decision to shut markets by 9pm will cost them heavy financial loss.

He asked the government not to make traders ‘sacrificial goat’ for the Energy Saving Programme, as they are already suffering losses due to prolonged power outages.

Maqsood Butt asked the federal and Punjab government to reconsider the decision of early closure of markets and try finding other ways for saving energy.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government on Friday announced the closure of all markets including shopping malls by 9:00 pm across the province to conserve electricity amid a crippling power crisis faced by the country.

According to a notification, markets will be closed by 9:00 pm, marriage halls at 10.30 pm and restaurants at 11:00 pm.

“All markets, shopping malls and shops shall be closed by 9 pm,” the notification read. Milk shops, bakeries and carriage vehicles for dairy products have been exempted from time restrictions.

