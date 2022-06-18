Punjab govt, traders agree to enforce energy saving plan from June 20

LAHORE: Punjab government and traders have agreed to enforce an energy-saving plan from June 20, ARY News reported, citing sources on Saturday.

The decision was taken after a meeting of traders with Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore, the notification in this regard will be issued soon, the sources said,

In the first phase, the energy-saving plan would be enforced in major cities of Punjab including Lahore and others.

According to sources, markets in Punjab will open 8 in the morning and close by 9:00pm.

Pharmacies, bakeries and petrol pumps will be exempted from timing restrictions. The authorities also mulling over an early closure of restaurants and hotels.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government on Friday announced the closure of all markets including shopping malls by 9:00 pm across the province to conserve electricity amid a crippling power crisis faced by the country.

According to a notification, markets will be closed by 9:00pm, marriage halls at 10.30pm and restaurants at 11:00 pm.

“All markets, shopping malls and shops shall be closed by 9 pm,” the notification read. Milk shops, bakeries and carriage vehicles for dairy products have been exempted from timing restrictions.

