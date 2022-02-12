Lahore school rape: ‘CCTV cameras non-functional during the whole episode’

KARACHI: In a shocking revelation into a rape case of a minor girl in Lahore’s Shahdara area, it has emerged that the CCTV cameras of the private school remained non-functional at the time of the alleged sexual abuse, ARY NEWS reported.

The police have arrested five people including the owner, guard and three students of the private school and shifted them to an undisclosed location for interrogation into the matter.

The investigation authorities tried to bring clarity to the rape incident and tried to obtain footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the school, however, it emerged that the cameras remained non-functional at the time of the incident.

“All CCTV cameras of the school did not capture the footage when the incident occurred,” the police said while sharing a shocking revelation into the matter.

A 10-year-old girl was raped in the washroom of a private school in Lahore’s Shahdara area, according to the police. An initial medical report of the victim confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, they said.

The victim girl, a student of class III, was found in a critical condition in the washroom on Friday. The police said she was found in a semi-unconscious condition and shifted to hospital.

Citing the initial investigation, they said the girl went to the washroom after school time when a suspect reached there and locked the door from inside. A police officer said the suspect might be a male student of the school.

