10-year-old raped in school washroom; owner, 3 students held

KARACHI: A 10-year-old girl was raped in the washroom of a private school in Lahore’s Shahdara, according to the police.

An initial medical report of the victim confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, they said, adding the owner of the private school, a security guard, and three students have been detained for questioning.

The police revealed that CCTV cameras installed at the school were non-functional at the time of the crime.

The victim girl, a student of class-III, was found in a critical condition in the washroom on Friday. The police said she was found in a semi-unconscious condition and shifted to hospital.

Citing initial investigation, they said the girl went to the washroom after the school time when a suspect reached there and locked the door from inside.

A police officer said the suspect might be a male student of the school.

