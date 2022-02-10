Friday, February 11, 2022
Web Desk

Multan: Woman gang-raped during robbery

MULTAN: In another gang-rape incident, a woman was allegedly subjected to a sexual assault at gunpoint by three persons during a robbery in Kotla Sadaat of Multan, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident was reported on Wednesday.

As per a complaint lodged by a man with police, three gunmen broke into the house, tied him with a charpoy, held his mother and sister-in-law at gunpoint and gang-raped the sister-in-law.

The criminals also took away Rs1,500 and a mobile phone.

Read more: Female nurse gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

The Alpa police registered a case under rape and robbery sections against the unidentified suspects.

The medical examination has proved rape, said police, adding that they have launched a search operation to arrest suspects.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the police.

Read More: Mother of two children gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

In one such incident, a woman was raped during a robbery attempt in Faisalabad, last year.

10 men barged into a house located in Islam Nagar, a locality in Samundri, Faisalabad, while one of the men of the muggers’ group raped the woman.

