Lahore sessions court security catch woman supplying heroin to inmates

LAHORE: A local sessions court security staff detained Monday a woman in whose custody they found 70-gram heroin which was meant to be delivered to inmates produced in the court for the hearings, ARY News reported.

One female suspect had 70 grams of heroin in her custody at the time when the security personnel caught her in the sessions court premises, according to the police.

Inspector Mubasshir Awan said she was there to supply drugs to arrested suspects in the court.

4 mules arrested as 15kg ice smuggling bid foiled at Islamabad airport

Earlier today from Islamabad, at least four alleged drug mules have been detained and on Mondya handed over to anti-narcotics force as the Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 15 kilograms of methamphetamine (also known in the street as ice or meth) via a flight to Bahrain.

ASF spokesperson said today the four men were attempting smuggle at least 15 kilograms of ice and heroin to Bahrain the previous night but the bid was thwarted.

All four arrested drug smugglers were handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) who then arrested the fifth complicit of the gang. They seized three kilograms more ice from the fifth arrested.