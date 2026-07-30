LAHORE: At least six people were killed after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Muhammad Din Colony, Harbanspura, Lahore.

Rescue officials said six bodies have been recovered from the debris, while 10 injured individuals were pulled from the rubble and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue teams continue to search for more people feared trapped beneath the debris. The ongoing operation involves 10 emergency vehicles and around 40 rescue personnel working to clear the rubble.

Police said the building was home to three families at the time of the incident.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined, while rescue and recovery efforts remain underway.

Read more: Kohat roof collapse death toll rises to 11

Earlier, the death toll from the roof collapse in Lachi Malgin, Kohat, has jumped to 11 after two more injured succumbed to their wounds.

The tragic incident occurred when the roof of a house caved in due to heavy rains and strong winds in Kohat.

Following the incident, 14 injured individuals were hospitalized for treatment, and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the hospital.

According to hospital sources, another child who had been injured in the incident succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11.

Earlier this month, 14 children lost their lives, while five children and a female teacher were injured

Two other children received first aid at the scene and were sent to home, while the teacher is being treated at Lahore General Hospital.