Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Lahore: Smog level crosses red line

test

LAHORE: Smog levels in the provincial capital have crossed the red line as the air quality index reached 577 points, ARY News reported. 

According to details, the air quality index in Lahore crossed 577 points, crossing the red line of smog in the city. Punjab University Professor Doctor Zulfiqar Ali has advised imposing a medical emergency.

Professor Zulfiqar said that the data collected from Lahore is alarming. The smog measuring equipment was imported in collaboration with a British university.

Also Read: LHC hints at imposing work-from-home policy amid smog

 

If people are not aware of the dangers of deteriorating air quality, it will lead to a catastrophic situation. people should avoid unnecessarily travelling amid such situations in the city, he added.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.