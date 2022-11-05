Lahore: Smog level crosses red line

LAHORE: Smog levels in the provincial capital have crossed the red line as the air quality index reached 577 points, ARY News reported.

According to details, the air quality index in Lahore crossed 577 points, crossing the red line of smog in the city. Punjab University Professor Doctor Zulfiqar Ali has advised imposing a medical emergency.

Professor Zulfiqar said that the data collected from Lahore is alarming. The smog measuring equipment was imported in collaboration with a British university.

If people are not aware of the dangers of deteriorating air quality, it will lead to a catastrophic situation. people should avoid unnecessarily travelling amid such situations in the city, he added.

