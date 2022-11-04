LHC hints at imposing work-from-home policy amid smog

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday hinted at imposing a work-from-home (WFH) policy for 2 days a week amid the increasing problem of smog in the province.

According to details, a hearing was held in the Lahore High Court on the petitions moved for seeking the remedy to address the smog issue.

The performance report of the Punjab government regarding smog was presented by the advocate general Ahmed Owais, in the court.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais said that Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting regarding smog and has given orders to the relevant institutions regarding smog.

Read more: Smog: LHC summons DCs of four districts over stubble burning incidents

Ahmed Owais said that the deputy commissioner in Sheikhupura fined people more for than Rs4 million.

During the hearing, the LHC hinted at the imposition of the work-from-home (WFH) policy for 2 days in the offices in a week and the bench remarked that orders that would be released today will be for the different institutions including the private sector.

however, the lawyer of the Punjab government requested not to implement work-from-home immediately.

Later, the hearing was adjourned.

