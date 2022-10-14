Smog: LHC summons DCs of four districts over stubble burning incidents

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned district commissioners (DCs) of four districts over stubble burning incidents amid the worsening smog situation in the city, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Justice Shahid Karim issued the directives while hearing a set of petitions on the provincial government’s failure to appropriately deal with environmental issues, including smog.

During the hearing, the representatives of Environment Protection Department (EPD) told the court that the incidents of crops stubble burning were increasing in four districts, including Kasur and Hafizabad.

Meanwhile, Justice Shahid Karim stated that all institutions have to work collectively to prevent smog in the city. After hearing the arguments, the court summoned district commissioners (DCs) of four districts and adjourned the hearing till October 18.

In the last hearing, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the authorities concerned to impose a smog emergency in Punjab ahead of the winter season.

The court remarked that the measures to eradicate smog should be finalised and a team should immediately be constituted to take action against those responsible. The judge ordered the authorities to provide vehicles to the constituted team.

The LHC also the officials to purchase air quality sensors within two weeks. “The planning department should release funds in one week for the purchase of air quality sensors,” it added.

The court also ordered to immediately close down the smoke-emitting factories. “Immediate action should be taken against people involved in burning the crop,” the judge added.

