Lahore: Son mercilessly stabs mother to death, stages fake robbery

Lahore: A young boy has confessed to murdering his mother amid doubts over her character, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the 18-year-old boy also tried to stage a fake robbery after stabbing his mother to death.

The boy had claimed that a dacoit had killed her mother after she tried to resist the robbery, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Cant Lahore has said that the boy named Hassan killed his mother because he had doubts about her character. SP Esa Sukhera told the press that the boy used a sharp knife to murder his middle-aged mother.

The SP added told that Hassan, who confessed to the killing, had tried to stage a fake robbery to avoid being sentenced for the cold-blooded murder of his mother.

A murder case has been registered against the boy, while further investigations are underway, the SP Cant said.

