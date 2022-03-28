SHC CJ takes notice of Hindu girl murder in Rohri

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice, Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Monday took notice of the Hindu girl, who was shot dead during a kidnapping attempt in Rohri, earlier this month, ARY News reported.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) of Sukkur police and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) have been directed to appear before the SHC in person on March 29 (tomorrow) along with a detailed report on the incident.

On March 22, a young Hindu girl named Pooja Oad was shot dead in Sindh’s Rohri over marriage refusal.

According to ARY News, Pooja Oad, an 18-year-old girl belonging to the Hindu community, was shot dead in Rohri by a man named Wahid Bux Lashari over marriage refusal.

SHO Bashir Jagirani said that the attacker Wahid Bux Lashari and his two accomplices stormed into the house of the Hindu girl and tried to kidnap her. Lashari opened fire on Pooja upon resistance and refusal to marry him.

Pooja’s father Oad registered a case against the three accused at Patni police station. The family members also staged a protest in Sukkur. Meanwhile, police have arrested the main accused involved in the murder of the Hindu girl. Later the protest was called off.

