Lahore student ends life over ‘tough’ examination paper

LAHORE: In yet another shocking and sad incident, a student hailing from Lahore committed suicide with police claiming that the boy was upset over his performance in the examination, ARY News reported.

According to police, the 18-year-old student committed suicide at his home after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Lahore’s Sundar area.

They said the boy, whose identity is unknown, was dishearted over his performance in the exam after he found the paper was difficult for him to solve.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

This is not the first such incident as recently a final year MBBS student of Nishtar Medical University attempted suicide claiming that he was intentionally failed during his viva test.

A video message was issued from the student identified as Kashif Raza soon after he gained consciousness after being treated at the Nishtar Hospital.

READ: STUDENT JUMPS FROM THIRD STOREY OF SCHOOL IN RAWALPINDI

The student had cut his blood veins to attempt suicide after failing in a paper but was saved after being immediately rushed to the hospital.

In another incident, an An-18-year-old medical student committed suicide in Narowal with police claiming that the girl committed the act after she found it difficult to clear her papers.

The police said that the victim identified as 18-year-old Zainab committed suicide at her home and was a student of D-Pharmacy first year.

Comments