Suspects flee after abandoning foreign woman’s body at Lahore hospital

LAHORE: Two suspects are on the run after abandoning the body of an unidentified foreign woman at a hospital in Nishtar Colony, Lahore, ARY News reported quoting police on Wednesday,

According to police spokesperson, the individuals arrived at the hospital in a vehicle with the woman’s body, but fled the scene shortly after.

Medical examination confirmed the woman was deceased upon arrival, though her identity remains unknown.

Authorities have taken custody of the body and launched search operation to apprehend the suspects while investigating the circumstances of her death.

It is worth mentioning here that a foreign woman was allegedly raped by a security guard, deployed for her security, in Islamabad’s G-6/4 area.

According to FIR registered with Abbpara police station, a security guard, who was deployed for the security of a foreign national woman, raped her and fled the scene.

Later, the federal police claimed the arrest of the man accused of raping a foreign national in Islamabad.

Also read: Fake cops loot foreign national in Islamabad

Addressing a press conference, IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the accused – identified as Muhammad Safeer – worked as a security guard in a private company.

Giving details of the incident, the IG Islamabad said that the arrested accused raped the foreign national on June 6 and fled away. “A case was registered against the accused at Aabpara police station,” he added.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused confessed to the crime during the preliminary investigation. “The accused will be punished in the light of solid evidence”, IG Islamabad added.

The Islamabad police chief also lauded Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha and his team for arresting the accused within 10 days. “The team will rewarded for this great achievement”, he added.