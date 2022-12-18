Sunday, December 18, 2022
Lahore to get 300 new hybrid buses

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday approved the procurement of 300 new hybrid buses for the provincial capital Lahore, ARY News reported.

Chairing the meeting of the Punjab Mass transit Authority at his office, the chief minister ordered to the procurement of new hybrid buses for Lahore city and establishment of more bus stations.

The CM ordered the revival of the Punjab Transport Company and approved the repair and maintenance of buses of the Pakistan Metro Bus System in Rawalpindi/Islamabad along with the procurement of new buses.

LAHORE METRO PROJECT TO GET 64 NEW BUSES

The meeting decided to acquire the services of NRTC for automatic fare collection.

