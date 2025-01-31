Three bogies of Karachi-bound Shalimar Express derailed

LAHORE: An accident occurred to Karachi-bound Shalimar Express near Shahdara, Lahore, when three bogies of the train derailed, ARY News reported.

According to details, the railway officials said that engineering department teams immediately rushed to the scene, and relief operations are currently underway.

The railway officials stated that train services between Lahore, Rawalpindi, Narowal and Faisalabad have been suspended following the accident.

Earlier, the Rahman Baba Express, en route from Karachi to Peshawar, experienced a derailment at Drigh Road Station when three of its coaches went off the track.

According to Railway officials, the incident occurred due to a broken coupler connecting the coaches.

Fortunately, no passengers were harmed during the derailment. However, the mainline for trains travelling inland was blocked, causing disruptions to rail services.

Railway authorities later confirmed that operations on the down track resumed after a two hour delay, with Pakistan Express departing as the first train.

Delays persisted on the up track, affecting several services, including Karakoram Express and Business Express.

Additionally, other trains such as Allama Iqbal Express and Millat Express faced delays ranging from one to three hours. Efforts are underway to clear the tracks and restore normal train operations.

A similar incident happened back in September 2024, when three coaches of the Sir Syed Express derailed near Rohri railway station.