Lahore towns receive heavy rains amid monsoon spell

LAHORE: The large parts of Punjab’s capital receive heavy rains sporadically on Sunday in the monsoon season, ARY New reported.

Areas including Cavalry Ground, Gulberg, Ichhra and Muslim Town including others reported lashing rains during the first half of the day.

For the rains continuing in the monsoon season across Punjab, several areas of the country received intermittent heavy and light rainfall yesterday including the capital city.

Islamabad, other areas receive intermittent rainfall

Islamabad, Murree, Azad Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dopatta and other areas received rainfall turning the weather pleasant in the region.

Punjab’s Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Narowal districts could likely to receive rainfall, weather officials said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in southeastern Sindh, northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, and Kashmir.

Three children killed in Lahore roof collapse incident

Separately yesterday from a reported calamity in Lahore, at least three children died when the dilapidated roof of a house collapsed in the Batapur area.

According to details, the roof of a house located in Lahore’s Batapur village collapsed after heavy rainfall lashed the city.

As a result of roof collapse, six-year-old Seerat, two-year-old Areeha, and two-year-old Abeeha were killed on the spot while 55-year-old Safia Bibi was critically injured.

Rescue officials reached the incident site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.