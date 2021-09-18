Three children killed in Lahore roof collapse incident

LAHORE: At least three children were killed when dilapidated roof of a house collapsed in Lahore’s Batapur area here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the roof of a house located in Lahore’s Batapur village collapsed after heavy rainfall lashed the city.

As a result of roof collapse, six-year-old Seerat, two-year-old Areeha, and two-year-old Abeeha were killed on the spot while 55-year-old Safia Bibi was critically injured.

Rescue officials reached the incident site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the three minors and sought a report from the authorities concerned.

Read more: Roof collapse kills two, injures five in Lahore’s Harbanspura town

Earlier in February, last year, at least three persons lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident had taken place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem.