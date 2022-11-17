Lahore: Traffic warden slaps bike rider, video goes viral

LAHORE: The video of a traffic warden on Lahore’s Laxmi Chowk torturing a bike rider has started doing rounds on social media, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a traffic warder tortured a bike rider in front of a crown at Lahore’s Laxmi Chowk. The video of the incident has started doing rounds on social media.

Sources say that the warden tortured the man after he failed to produce his CNIC at the warden’s request. The warden then took the man to the Traffic Sector station and let him go after he promised to not take any action against them.

It is to be noted that this is not the first time that a citizen has been tortured by traffic wardens in the city. However, sometimes the citizen also takes to the wardens.

In one such incident, a scary video showed a warden getting dragged by a car for hundreds of metres in Lahore.

The scary video was captured on a surveillance camera at the Mayo Hospital road.

Also Read: Scary video: Lahore traffic warden dragged by car

According to ARY News, the driver of the car hit the police officer and drove away. The traffic warden fell down after covering a distance of 200 metres. The officer sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was said to be out of danger.

Comments