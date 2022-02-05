Scary video: Lahore traffic warden dragged by car

A scary video that sees a traffic warden getting dragged by a car for hundreds of metres in Lahore is viral on the internet.

The scary video was captured in a surveillance camera at the Mayo Hospital road.

According to ARY News, the driver of the car hit the police officer and drove away. The traffic warden fell down after covering a distance of 200 metres. The warden sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was said to be out of danger.

Police launched an investigation following the incident, adding that the culprit will be arrested soon.

A similar incident happened in the city last year as well.

A motorist in Lahore dragged a traffic warden on the bonnet of his car after the latter asked him for the vehicle’s document to levy a fine for tinted glasses.

The scary video incident was captured by surveillance cameras. CCTV footage, available with ARY News, shows the moving vehicle with tinted glasses dragging the traffic cop who is clinging to its windscreen. The driver later throws off the warden and speeds away. Luckily, he remained unhurt.

Read More: Lahore traffic warden killed after being overrun by bus

Such kinds of incidents have happened in India as well.

A traffic police officer got dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car for a kilometre in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

An official claimed that the victim Vijay Singh Gurav was performing his duty when the vehicle came from the wrong side and started heading towards SV Road.

The driver was signalled to stop but he tried to evade the cops after showing off an identification card.

The police officer jumped on the bonnet of the speeding vehicle to stop its driver but instead, he got dragged for approximately one kilometre before getting thrown off.

