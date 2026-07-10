Lahore tuition center death: Preliminary forensic report finds no signs of torture or sexual assault

LAHORE: Preliminary forensic reports state that neither marks of torture nor signs of sexual assault were found on the body of a 10-year-old student, Naeema, who was found dead in a toilet of a tuition centre in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The complete post-mortem report is still pending, which will determine the final cause of death.

The child’s body was discovered under mysterious circumstances inside the restroom of a tuition centre in the Ichhra area of Ittehad Town. Meanwhile, hospital sources initially suggested that the girl may have been strangled.

The police have not yet resolved the case surrounding the child’s death and are waiting for the detailed autopsy report, which is expected within the next day or two.

Concurrently, investigators have also expressed suspicion that the girl may have committed suicide. Police and forensic experts are currently examining a rope that was recovered alongside the body inside the restroom.

The body of a sixth-grade student who died at a Lahore tuition centre in Ichhra area has been handed over to her family after the completion of a postmortem examination.

Police said fingerprints and DNA samples collected during the investigation have been sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

Authorities are investigating all possible aspects of the case, including the possibilities of suicide, murder, and other factors. Police have also taken the property owner into custody for questioning, sources added.

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According to police sources, the student had previously attempted suicide once. Police have also obtained CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas as part of the investigation.