LAHORE: The father of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found at a Lahore tuition centre has spoken publicly about the incident, as police continue their investigation into the case.

The girl’s body was recovered from the washroom of a tuition centre in Lahore’s Ichhra area. Police said the child is suspected to have been murdered, adding that marks were found on her neck.

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According to police officials, the 10-year-old had left home to attend her tuition class when the incident occurred. Authorities said legal proceedings have been initiated and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The victim’s father said the tuition centre had called to inform him that his daughter, Naeema, had fallen unconscious.

“When I took her to the hospital, the doctors told me she had already passed away,” he said.

Read more: Lahore: 10-year-old girl found dead in tuition centre washroom

He further stated that his two other daughters had also gone to the same tuition centre that day, while Naeema was a sixth-grade student. He said she had been enrolled at the tuition centre for about one and a half years.

Earlier, the SP Model Town confirmed that 10-year-old Naeema had gone to the tuition centre from her home and that her body was later found in the washroom. Police have shifted the body to the morgue for a post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.