Lahore tuition centre: Naeema's postmortem report released

LAHORE: The body of a sixth-grade student who died at a Lahore tuition centre in Ichhra area has been handed over to her family after the completion of a postmortem examination.

According to the preliminary postmortem report, a clear ligature mark was found around the student’s neck, and the cause of death was determined to be hanging.

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The initial report stated that no signs of physical assault or forced activity were found on the student’s body. However, the final opinion will be issued after the completion of forensic and chemical examination reports, sources said.

Police said fingerprints and DNA samples collected during the investigation have been sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

Authorities are investigating all possible aspects of the case, including the possibilities of suicide, murder, and other factors. Police have also taken the property owner into custody for questioning, sources added.

According to police sources, the student had previously attempted suicide once. Police have also obtained CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas as part of the investigation.

Read more: Father speaks out after 10-year-old girl found dead at Lahore tuition centre

The girl’s body was recovered from the washroom of a tuition centre in Lahore’s Ichhra area. Police had earlier said the child is suspected to have been murdered, adding that marks were found on her neck.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father said the tuition centre had called to inform him that his daughter, Naeema, had fallen unconscious.

“When I took her to the hospital, the doctors told me she had already passed away,” he said.

He further stated that his two other daughters had also gone to the same tuition centre that day, while Naeema was a sixth-grade student. He said she had been enrolled at the tuition centre for about one and a half years.