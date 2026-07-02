LAHORE: The Lahore Education Authority has decided to register all private tuition and coaching centres across the city within three days following the tragic roof collapse at a tuition centre in Kahna that claimed the lives of 14 children.

The heartbreaking incident also left five children and a female teacher injured, prompting the education department and district administration to introduce stricter oversight of tuition centres operating in residential areas.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore, Tariq Mehmood, said there had previously been no mechanism to register or regulate tuition centres operating from private homes.

Following the Kahna tragedy, the Lahore Education Authority has ordered an emergency survey of all tuition centres, coaching academies and educational buildings across the city.

According to the CEO, the survey will collect information on safety arrangements, student enrolment and other essential operational details at private academies and tuition centres. The survey is expected to be completed within three days, after which a comprehensive report will be prepared.

Based on the findings, the Education Authority will formulate a new policy and regulatory framework for the registration and operation of private tuition centres to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

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The survey will also identify unsafe and unregistered tuition centres. Special inspection teams comprising zonal heads and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) have been constituted to carry out the exercise and submit their findings within the stipulated timeframe.

گلی محلوں میں قائم ٹیوشن سینٹرز کو 3 دن کے اندر رجسٹرڈ کرنے کا فیصلہ۔۔

لاہور میں افسوسناک واقعہ۔۔۔ ادارے حرکت میں آگئے#ARYNews #KHABAR pic.twitter.com/HrXITNGmMu — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 1, 2026

The Education Authority said the initiative aims to ensure the safety and security of students while establishing a formal regulatory system for private academies and tuition centres throughout Lahore.

Tariq Mehmood, said an effective and comprehensive regulatory mechanism would be introduced in light of the survey’s findings.

Meanwhile, the Lahore district administration has ordered the closure of all illegal tuition centres and announced that fines will be imposed on those using residential properties for commercial tuition activities without the required permission.