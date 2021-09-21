Lahore university’s students nabbed for abducting three minor children: police

MURIDKE: Police claimed to have arrested four Lahore university students for their alleged role in the abduction of three minor children from Muridke tehsil of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the four suspects who were students of a Lahore university abducted three minor children from Muridke and demanded Rs2 million against their release.

DPO Sheikhupura handed over the children to their parents and said that they have fulfilled the vision of the chief minister and inspector general of police for delivering justice at the doorstep.

Incidents of abduction are on the rise in Lahore, the provincial capital of the Punjab province, as recently, as many as 12 people including girls, children, and a government employee have been allegedly abducted in Lahore in separate incidents during the past 24 hours.

According to details, those abducted included a government official, four girls and children each as families of the victims had filed FIRs with the police authorities against the incidents.

A telephone operator of Punjab Public Service Commission Shuja Ahmed has been allegedly kidnapped from Bedian Road while a woman named Ruqaiya Bibi along with her three children were abducted from Harbanspura area of the city.

Another woman along with her three-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted from Millat Park.

In Ghaziabad, two people including a girl were allegedly abducted in separate incidents while a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were allegedly kidnapped in different incidents from Baghbanpura and Gulshan e Ravi areas of the provincial capital.