Lahore: Unknown suspects open fire near PTI’s protest

LAHORE: Unknown suspects have opened fire near Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest at Liberty Chowk area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown armed suspects – travelling on a while Revo – opened fire near the PTI’s protest at Liberty Chowk and fled away.

The aerial firing spread chaos among the protesters – who were demonstrating against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling.

Meanwhile, alleged workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tried to attack PTI leader Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan. The workers surrounded the PTI MPA when he was leaving the Punjab Assembly’s premises.

The PTI staged a protest after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab as PA Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

