Lahore vegetable market submerged with rainwater

LAHORE: Vegetable market located at Multan Chungi Road has submerged with rainwater due to heavy downpour in Punjab’s capital Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Heavy rain continued to lash Lahore and other parts of Punjab, which inundated several roads and spelled huge trouble for low-lying areas.

The traders and the buyers at the vegetable market are compelled to do continue economic activities in accumulated rainwater.

Talking to ARY News, a trader said that the whole market is submerged with rainwater and they are facing huge losses.

Read more: Lahore downpour leaves roads flooded, rescue teams on alert

Several areas of Lahore including, Gulberg, Walton Road, Dharampura, Ghaziabad and other areas are inundated. The motorists in the said areas are facing problems.

On the other hand, the managing director of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said that all disposal stations of the city are functional and the rainwater is being drained out with the help of heavy machinery.

He hoped that the water drain out the operation will be completed within time.