Lahore weather turns pleasant as city receives light rain

Lahore weather turned pleasant as parts of the city received light rain accompanied by a cool breeze in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to details, rain was reported from Gulberg, Cantt. Johar Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi and other parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in the city during the next 24 hours. The weather advisory said the sun could shine again in the afternoon in the city, however, clouds can take over the skies of the city in the evening again.

However, rain also caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

The rain also improved the city’s ranking on the air quality index (AQI), which stood at 37, making it the 70th most polluted city in the world.

On the other hand, in view of thundershowers expected for different parts of Punjab, and hailstorms at some places, between April 23 and April 29, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia directed the deputy commissioners of all districts of the province as well the concerned departments to remain on a high alert.

The PDMA DG said that all District Emergency Operation Centers’s staff in Punjab, including those working in the province’s Control Room, had been asked to remain prepared to deal with any eventuality.