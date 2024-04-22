Torrential rain, floods claim 16 lives in Balochistan: PDMA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan on Monday revealed that 16 people died during the recent torrential rains in the province, ARY News reported.

In a report, the PDMA said that the casualties were reported since April 12 as the heavy rainfall also damaged the infrastructure. It added that the rain wreaked havoc in 11 districts of the province.

The PDMA maintained that 12 roads and two bridges have been damaged in different districts. The report read that 220 houses were damaged, out of which 60 were completely destroyed and 160 partially affected. The PDMA said relief work in the affected areas of Chaman was underway.

The report further said that a survey is being conducted to ascertain the damages caused to houses and crops. The troops of the Pakistan Army are taking part in draining out the rainwater from Gwadar, Pasni and Jiwani, the PDMA said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rainfall played havoc with various parts of Balochistan submerging the port city of Gwadar.

The disruption of a railway track resulted in the suspension of train services between Quetta and Chaman. Train service between Sibi and Harnai was interrupted due to damage to another track at the Spintangi area in the Sibi-Harnai segment.