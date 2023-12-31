Lahore woman confesses murder of three members of in-laws

LAHORE: In a horrific incident, a woman in Lahore confessed to allegedly murdering her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated the woman identified as Farah killed her first husband in 2010 in Rawalpindi and married a man named Waqas to take possession of her first husband’s property.

The police spokesperson said that after 13 years the woman along with another man named Arsalan planned to murder her husband however he was not at home at the time of the incident.

Whereas, the suspect killed her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law to marry the suspect Arsalan.

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Kollam district of Kerala where a woman was arrested for physically assaulting her 80-year-old mother-in-law.

A video went viral on social media in which the accused, 37-year-old Manju Thomas, brutally assaulted her husband’s 80-year-old mother and was taken into custody after police took cognizance of the viral video. The video showed the accused physically attacking her mother-in-law.

The senior Indian police official stated that the accused was booked under section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act and 308, attempt to commit culpable homicide, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

However, the identity of the person who took the video is still undisclosed, the accused was also seen showing an objectionable gesture towards the person recording the assault incident.