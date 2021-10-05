Lahore woman throws acid over former husband

LAHORE: A woman threw acid over her former husband in Lahore on Tuesday, reported ARY News, quoting police.

According to police, the incident occurred in Lahore, where a woman disguised as a beggar threw acid over her former husband.

The couple got separated three years earlier, and the man had contracted second marriage a week ago. The woman has been taken into custody by the police and further investigation into the matter was underway.

In a separate acid hurling incident in Karachi, a woman had suffered severe burns across her arms and back as three assailants, including reportedly her husband, hurled acid on her while she was walking near the Kamran Chowrangi area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Read more: Unknown assailant throws acid at Karachi woman leaving her critical

The victim woman was rushed to the nearby private hospital for initial medical treatment. Parts of her arms and her back are burnt, the hospital staff confirmed.

Shortly after the incident, the station house officer of Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station had visited the victim to record her statement.

