Lahore: Women break into house, steal mobile phones

LAHORE: Two women broke into a house in Lahore’s Ghaziabad area and stole mobile phones, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place in Lahore’s Ghaziabad area, where two women broke into a house and stole mobile phones.

ARY News have acquired the CCTV footage of the robbery. In the footage, two women can be seen breaking into a house and stealing mobile phones. The robbers fled the scene along with a man on motorcycle.

Meanwhile, police have said that a case has been registered while efforts were underway to arrest the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

Read More: Sindh CM’s protocol officer, foreign guests mugged in Karachi

Earlier in December 2022, police busted a gang in Lahore that was allegedly involved in circulating fake currency notes in different parts of the country.

The officials of the Ghalib Market police station arrested four accused who were allegedly circulating counterfeit currency notes in Lahore. The officials also recovered fake currency notes worth millions.

According to the police, the accused men have mastery in printing fake currency notes of Rs1,000 and Rs5,000 which are difficult to be traced.

Police said that the suspects are associated with the printing sector. They added that the suspects had printed a huge quantity of counterfeit banknotes.

Police said that the suspects were running their illegal business of fake banknotes for two years and they usually target small cities in the country.

Comments