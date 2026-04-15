Lahore’s Growth in Focus: Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan & CEO RUDA Imran Amin Visit ParkView City Embankment

Chairman Park ViewCity, Abdul Aleem Khan, and CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), Imran Amin, conducted a joint visit to the Ravi River embankment site, where large-scale development work is currently underway.

During the visit, both officials reviewed the progress of the embankment construction, a critical infrastructure initiative aimed at river management and long-term urban development in the region. They were briefed on the pace of work, engineering standards, and upcoming phases of the project.

Chairman ParkView City Abdul Aleem Khan expressed satisfaction over the speed and quality of construction, appreciating the teams involved for maintaining efficient execution on-site. He highlighted the importance of such infrastructure in supporting sustainable urban expansion.

RUDA CEO Imran Amin also commended the progress, noting that the embankment project is moving at a strong pace and will play a key role in shaping the future of development along the Ravi River.

With the development of the embankment, the surrounding areas — particularly ParkView City — are expected to witness a significant increase in property value due to improved infrastructure and strategic location advantages. Industry experts believe this presents a timely opportunity for investors to consider early investment in Park View City to benefit from future appreciation.

The visit reflects the ongoing collaboration between key stakeholders to ensure timely delivery of vital infrastructure, with the Ravi River embankment project emerging as a cornerstone of modern urban planning and flood management efforts.