Laiba Khan to quit showbiz soon?

Showbiz starlet Laiba Khan hints that she might quit showbiz soon, to get married and settle down.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent outing on a private news channel’s talk show, actor Laiba Khan spoke about her future plans and hinted that this might be her last year in showbiz, and she can quit acting soon.

“Yes, I want to get married and settle down. I can quit acting [for that],” she told the actor-host Imran Ashraf.

 

Khan mentioned that she had always planned to work only for five years and it is her fifth year in the drama industry. “My relatives had told me that it would not be easy to give up on the fame and money that this industry offers, but when I came into showbiz, I was sure that I have to give five years of my life to this career,” shared the ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ actor. “This is my fifth year, so I don’t know what life has ahead. I have no idea.”

Also Read: Laiba Khan turns head with cryptic post

Further speaking about her ideal life partner, Khan added, “Not only should he respect me but must make his family respect me as well. Someone who understands me emotionally and supports me.” The actor asserted that the physical appearance of a person does not matter to her.

