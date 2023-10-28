Laiba Khan enjoys UAE getaway with sister, mother: See pics

Showbiz starlet Laiba Khan caught the attention of netizens with her latest set of pictures from the UAE trip going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Laiba Khan treated her 1.2 million followers with some more pictures of herself with her mother and sister, actor Emaan Khan, from their latest trip to UAE.

The seven-photo gallery from their outing at Forever Rose Cafe in Abu Dhabi was posted with the Urdu lyrical caption, “Dil cheez mangy aik wo hai Tera sath,” and ‘Funk Song’ by Kidjaywest, Talwiinder and Ikath in the background.

In the stunning clicks, the ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ actor is seen in a long, houndstooth print dress, which she paired with white sneakers and a sling bag, whereas, her sister, the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ performer kept it comfortable and chic in a checkered top and a white pair of trousers with a cross-body bag and shoes.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celebrity siblings in the comments section.

It is worth mentioning here that Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’. Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angna’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

