‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor Laiba Khan enjoys trip to Turkey

The latest pictures and videos of showbiz starlet Laiba Khan from her recent Turkey trip are viral on social media.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor has once again touched down in Turkey and is currently having the time of her life while exploring the hottest tourist destination.

The celebrity made sure to treat her million followers on the photo and video sharing application with glimpses of her exotic trip.

Laiba Khan kickstarted what seems to be her solo vacation in the metropolis earlier this week with a travel reel of her journey from Pakistan to Turkey. The celebrity later posted a three-picture gallery of herself posing at the Istiklal Street of Istanbul.

Moreover, Khan published a bunch of reels on the social platform, the following day. The viral clips see her in a casual and comfy look for the day to stroll around the city. The Instagram posts received thousands of likes and admiring comments for the actor from her Insta fam.

On the work front, Laiba Khan was seen in the pivotal character of Nayab in ARY Digital's drama serial 'Angna' alongside a stellar cast including Javed Sheikh, Atiqa Odho, Areeba Habib, Rabab Hashim, Ali Abbas, Azfar Rehman, Rubina Ashraf, Gul-e-Rana, and others. Also read: Aiza Awan serves fashion goals on Europe vacation She is currently a part of the trending serial 'Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi' starring Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles. Khan essays Nida – sister of the protagonist, Mehak – in the play.

