Laiba Khan wins the internet with new reel

Showbiz starlet Laiba Khan won the internet with her latest reel and set of pictures, going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Laiba Khan treated her millions of followers with a throwback reel, from her recent UAE trip with her mother and sister, actor Emaan Khan. Sharing the reel on her feed, the actor wrote a quote by Indian rapper-comedian Munawar Faruqui in the caption, which also played in the background of the clip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan (@laibaakhanofficial) Earlier, the actor also posted a seven-picture gallery of the same look on the feed, comprising a long, houndstooth-print, sleeveless dress, which she paired with white sneakers, a sling bag and sunglasses.

Thousands of her fans on Gram watched the reel and showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan (@laibaakhanofficial)

It is worth mentioning here that Laiba Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase on her official Instagram account, where she often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’. Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angna’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

