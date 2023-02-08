12 TTP terrorists shot dead in Lakki Marwat operation: ISPR

LAKKI MARWATl: Security forces on Wednesday shot dead 12 terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, ISPR said the operation was conducted on the information of terrorists’ presence in Lakki Marwat. The security forces met a shootout with the terrorists when they were fleeing the area in a vehicle.

In the encounter, 12 terrorists were killed, the ISPR said and added weapons and Afghan currency were confiscated from their custody.

The statement of army’s public relations wing further said that the tribal leaders of the area have lauded the action of the security forces for eliminating the terrorists from the area.

Earlier in the month of January, police repulsed an armed attack of the terrorists on a police station in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Police told the media that all officials at the Wargara police station remained safe in the terrorist attack.

The terrorists faced strong retaliation from the police force and locals. The terrorists managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness of the night.

