3 suspected militants of TTP Tipu group killed in Lakki Marwat operation

LAKKI MARWAT: In a joint intelligence-based operation, the police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully eliminated three suspected terrorists of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Tipu Group in Lakki Marwat.

The operation took place in a remote village, where a prolonged exchange of fire occurred between the security forces and the militants. As a result, three terrorists were killed.

One of the terrorists was identified as Wasim Ullah, also known as Umar Khattab. The other two were identified as Qudrat Ullah alias Abu Bakr and Hijrat Ullah alias Hijrat, according to CTD officials.

The terrorists were involved in multiple attacks on law enforcement personnel, including the targeted killings of CTD officer Waheed Ullah, traffic constables Anwar Sher and Idrees.

They were also wanted for their involvement in IED blasts, attacks on police, and other serious crimes.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists.

Earlier, security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Indian-sponsored militant group Fitna Al-Khawarij near the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Indian-backed Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed during a decisive operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan.

The security forces also recovered of a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. The military’s swift response has once again demonstrated its readiness and resolve to counter cross-border terrorism.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism and highlighted that security forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats along the border.

ISPR also called upon the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of Afghan soil for launching terrorist attacks against Pakistan, particularly by foreign-sponsored proxies.

The statement urged that regional peace is only possible when such elements are denied safe haven.