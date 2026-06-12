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Child among two martyred in suicide blast near mosque during Friday prayers in Lakki Marwat

  • By Zubair Marwat
    • -
  • Jun 12, 2026
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Child among two martyred in suicide blast near mosque during Friday prayers in Lakki Marwat
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