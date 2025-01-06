Two policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat shooting

LAKKI MARWAT: Two police officers were martyred in a militant attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Lakki Marwat on Monday, ARY News reported on Monday.

The deceased officers, identified as Khan Bahadur and Hikmatullah, were on their way to the duty station when they came under fire near Jabo khel area, the police said.

The law enforcers reached the crime scene and initiated a search for the assailants, who had escaped following the incident.

Earlier on Nov 30, 2024, at least three individuals, including a Punjab police officer, were shot dead in Lakki Marwat.

As per details, the victims included Sub-Inspector Qadeer Khan, who was stationed in Faisalabad, and two other individuals who were father and son.

According to police reports, unknown assailants opened fire on the victims, who were visiting Lakki Marwat for holidays. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and an investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rampant rise in such incidents in the past few days.

On November 20, at least twelve security personnel embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on check post in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ISPR, Khwarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in MaliKhel area. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in martyrdom of twelve personnel including ten Soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.