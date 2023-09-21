27.9 C
Lal Haveli sealed by ETPB

By Babar Malik
RAWALPINDI: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has sealed Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the ETPB staff along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police personnel reached the residence of Sheikh Rasheed to seal it.

ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan led the operation. Khan said Sheikh Rasheed and his brother Sheikh Siddique have ‘illegally’ occupied seven acres land of Lal Haveli. Lal Haveli is ETPB’s property, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rasheed has condemned the action of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and demanded that the LHC take notice of the matter.

Earlier on January 26, it was reported that the Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) had prepared a strategy to vacate Lal Haveli, residence of Sheikh Rasheed, within 24 hours.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

