LHC dismisses plea to deseal Lal Haveli

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore high court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench dismissed the plea to deseal Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed’s Lal Haveli residence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Administrator said that Lal Haveli is not sealed, the property connected to it, was sealed.

The court directed the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to sough out this matter in 15 days and hear Sheikh Rashid’s plea too.

The judge scolded the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Administrator for not presenting clear arguments.

Earlier, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) sealed seven units of Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid.

The ETPB staff along with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police personnel reached the residence of Sheikh Rashid to seal it in line with the court’s orders.

ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan led the operation. Khan said Sheikh Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique have ‘illegally’ occupied seven acres of land of Lal Haveli.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rasheed has condemned the action of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and vowed to move the court against the sealing of his residence.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 26, it was reported that the Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) had prepared a strategy to vacate the Haveli, the residence of Sheikh Rasheed, within 24 hours.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

