Lamborghini reports drop in its half-year operating profit

Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini reported an over 8% drop in its half-year operating profit ​on Wednesday, reflecting sector-wide fragility spurred by ‌tariffs and the conflict in the Middle East.

The Volkswagen-owned luxury brand’s operating profit was €395 million ($450 million) in the first ​half of 2026, versus €431 million a year ​ago. The operating margin fell to 22.7% ⁠from 26.5% in the same period last year.

“The ​negative impact of the increase in U.S. tariffs, ​introduced last year, and adverse exchange rate fluctuations affected the performance,” Lamborghini’s Chief Financial Officer Paolo Poma said.

The carmaker’s ​revenue grew 7.4% to €1.74 billion, even as it ​delivered 4.6% fewer vehicles at 5,422, compared to a year ‌earlier.

Lamborghini ⁠said in a statement that its revenue performance was better than that of its reference market, which contracted 7.7% over the period due to ​U.S. tariffs ​on imported ⁠cars and their parts, geopolitical instability and a weak Chinese market.

“Even amid growing ​volatility in global markets, Lamborghini has ​demonstrated ⁠its resilience, posting the highest revenue in its history,” CEO Stephan Winkelmann told reporters.

Earlier in July, Volkswagen scrapped ⁠its ​sales growth target for 2026 ​after posting a 9.5% fall in its second-quarter operating profit.