Lamine Yamal dating Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole?

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal sparked rumours about a romance with Nicki Nicole after sharing a loved-up picture with the Argentinian rapper-singer.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram on August 25 to share a photo of himself with the Argentine artist during her 25th birthday celebrations.

The photo showed the two seated intimately together and smiling in front of a birthday cake.

Lamine Yamal captioned the picture with a cake and heart emoji.

The Barcelona star’s loved-up photo with Nicki Nicole comes after they were spotted together at a club earlier this month. They were also previously snapped taking a stroll in Monaco.

Earlier, the Argentinian rapper-singer was in attendance at Barcelona’s pre-season game against Como in which Lamine Yamal scored twice.

The two sparked dating rumours last month when Nicki Nicole attended the Barcelona star’s 18th birthday party.

The 18-year-old’s July 13 birthday party, which included several artists such as Bizarrap, Bad Gyal and Quenvedo alongside his Barcelona teammates, landed in controversy after it was alleged that individuals with dwarfism were hired as entertainers.

Following the reports, Spain’s Ministry for Social Rights requested an investigation into possible breaches of disability laws at the birthday party.

It is worth noting here that Yamal was previously rumoured to be dating 30-year-old influencer Fati Vazquez.

Nicki Nicole, on the other hand, dated singer Peso Pluma before publicly announcing their split last year.